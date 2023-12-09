The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs against the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is 154.5 in the matchup.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -13.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 154.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The average point total in Kentucky's matchups this year is 165.0, 10.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Wildcats have a record of 3-1 when favored by -900 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Kentucky has a 90% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 5 62.5% 91.8 174.9 73.3 144.2 150.3 Pennsylvania 2 33.3% 83.1 174.9 70.9 144.2 144.8

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 20.9 more points per game (91.8) than the Quakers give up (70.9).

Kentucky is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 4-4-0 2-4 6-2-0 Pennsylvania 2-4-0 0-0 4-2-0

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Pennsylvania 14-4 Home Record 11-4 6-3 Away Record 6-9 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

