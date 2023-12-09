The Murray State Racers (3-4) take the court against the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Murray State vs. Austin Peay matchup.

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Murray State Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline BetMGM Murray State (-2.5) 138.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Murray State (-2.5) 138.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends

Murray State has won two games against the spread this season.

Racers games have gone over the point total five out of six times this season.

Austin Peay has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Governors games have gone over the point total twice this season.

