The Murray State Racers (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. This matchup is at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

  • The Racers' 94.7 points per game are 32.2 more points than the 62.5 the Governors give up to opponents.
  • Murray State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • Austin Peay's record is 3-5 when it gives up fewer than 94.7 points.
  • The 62.0 points per game the Governors average are 18.5 fewer points than the Racers give up (80.5).
  • The Governors shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Racers allow defensively.
  • The Racers make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Governors' defensive field-goal percentage.

Murray State Leaders

  • Katelyn Young: 16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Ava Learn: 13.0 PTS, 60.0 FG%
  • Hannah McKay: 10.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Haven Ford: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
  • Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Bellarmine W 108-78 CFSB Center
11/28/2023 UT Martin W 88-75 CFSB Center
12/1/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 93-73 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
12/14/2023 Little Rock - CFSB Center
12/18/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.