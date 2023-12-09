Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nicholas County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In Nicholas County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Nicholas County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Rogers Clark High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
