The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Akron Zips (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Truist Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: Bally Sports
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.
  • Northern Kentucky has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Zips are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 269th.
  • The Norse put up 5.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Zips give up (65.5).
  • When it scores more than 65.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 5-2.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Kentucky averages 80.5 points per game at home, and 64 away.
  • The Norse concede 66 points per game at home, and 71.2 away.
  • Northern Kentucky sinks more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (25.9%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris W 77-59 Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ IUPUI W 71-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Illinois State L 62-59 Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 Akron - Truist Arena
12/14/2023 Cumberlands (KY) - Truist Arena
12/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

