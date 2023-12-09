OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature an OVC team, including the matchup between the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Wright State Raiders.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Michigan Eagles at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Wright State Raiders
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Troy Trojans
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow OVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.