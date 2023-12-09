Three games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature an OVC team, including the matchup between the Eastern Illinois Panthers and the Wright State Raiders.

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Michigan Eagles at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Wright State Raiders 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Troy Trojans 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

