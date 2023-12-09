How to Watch Syracuse vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - December 9
The Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) battle the Syracuse Orange (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Capital One Arena. It tips at 11:30 AM ET on FOX.
Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.8% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- In games Syracuse shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Orange are the 102nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 102nd.
- The 76.9 points per game the Orange average are only four more points than the Hoyas give up (72.9).
- When Syracuse scores more than 72.9 points, it is 6-0.
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.3% the Orange's opponents have shot this season.
- Georgetown is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Orange are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 60th.
- The Hoyas' 79 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 71.1 the Orange give up to opponents.
- Georgetown is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Syracuse scored 5.8 more points per game (76.5) than it did in away games (70.7).
- In 2022-23, the Orange ceded 71 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 75.5.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Syracuse performed worse in home games last year, draining 6.1 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 per game with a 36.6% percentage when playing on the road.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgetown put up 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (69.7).
- In 2022-23, the Hoyas conceded 5.8 fewer points per game at home (76) than away (81.8).
- Beyond the arc, Georgetown drained fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33%) too.
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|LSU
|W 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/2/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 84-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/5/2023
|Cornell
|W 81-70
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/17/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|W 88-81
|Capital One Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|W 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|L 84-83
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/12/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
