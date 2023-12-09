Saturday's game that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) against the Buffalo Bulls (1-8) at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 77, Buffalo 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-5.3)

Western Kentucky (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Buffalo is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Western Kentucky's 2-1-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulls are 3-4-0 and the Hilltoppers are 1-2-0.

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers' +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.9 points per game (68th in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per contest (244th in college basketball).

Western Kentucky ranks 44th in college basketball at 37.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 34.7 its opponents average.

Western Kentucky knocks down 6.0 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) at a 28.6% rate (328th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 28.6% from deep.

Western Kentucky has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (249th in college basketball) while forcing 15.4 (35th in college basketball).

