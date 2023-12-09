The Buffalo Bulls (1-8) will look to end a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Alumni Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers are shooting 44% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.

In games Western Kentucky shoots better than 49.7% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Hilltoppers are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 185th.

The Hilltoppers put up 80.9 points per game, only one fewer point than the 81.9 the Bulls give up.

Western Kentucky has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 81.9 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Kentucky scored 77.1 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers surrendered 69 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 72.8.

In home games, Western Kentucky averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than away from home (6.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule