The Buffalo Bulls (1-5) will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 14.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK

Jonnivius Smith: 10.7 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

Isaiah Adams: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Shawn Fulcher: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Western Kentucky vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank 255th 70.5 Points Scored 80.2 95th 348th 84 Points Allowed 73.5 237th 219th 32.5 Rebounds 37.7 54th 85th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.3 105th 238th 6.7 3pt Made 4.8 338th 244th 12.2 Assists 10.7 307th 362nd 17.5 Turnovers 12.3 197th

