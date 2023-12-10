Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are giving up the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, 254.3 per game.

Pierce's stat line this season shows 25 catches for 391 yards and one score. He averages 32.6 yards per game, having been targeted 45 times.

Pierce vs. the Bengals

Pierce vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 254.3 passing yards per game conceded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have the No. 13 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 15 this season (1.3 per game).

Alec Pierce Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Pierce Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pierce has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 58.3% of his games (seven of 12).

Pierce has 10.6% of his team's target share (45 targets on 423 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (33rd in league play), racking up 391 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

Pierce has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (3.4%).

With four red zone targets, Pierce has been on the receiving end of 8.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Pierce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

