Should you wager on Alec Pierce getting into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pierce will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce's stat line reveals 25 receptions for 391 yards and one score. He averages 32.6 yards per game, and has been targeted on 45 occasions.

Pierce, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 1 21 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 27 0 Week 13 @Titans 6 3 100 1

Rep Alec Pierce with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.