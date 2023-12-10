The Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Bengals will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

With 388.2 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Bengals have been forced to lean on their 22nd-ranked offense (308.3 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. From an offensive angle, the Colts are putting up 25 points per contest (eighth-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on defense (24.7 points allowed per game).

Bengals vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (-2) Over (44) Bengals 25, Colts 21

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Cincinnati has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Bengals have been favored by 2 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

A total of six out of 12 Cincinnati games this season have hit the over.

The total for this game is 44, 0.5 points fewer than the average total in Bengals games thus far this season.

Colts Betting Info

The Colts have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Indianapolis has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Colts are 3-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

In Indianapolis' 12 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Games involving the Colts this year have averaged 43.3 points per game, a 0.7-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bengals vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 20.5 22.8 20.2 20 20.8 25.5 Indianapolis 25 24.7 26.5 28.8 23.5 20.5

