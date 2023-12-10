The Cincinnati Bengals' (6-6) injury report has nine players listed as they ready for a Sunday, December 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (7-5). It begins at 1:00 PM at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals squared off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last outing, winning 34-31.

Their last time out, the Colts deefated the Tennessee Titans 31-28.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonah Williams OT Back Limited Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Reader DT Back Questionable Sam Hubbard DE NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Boyd WR Ankle Questionable B.J. Hill DT NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Chase Brown RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice DJ Turner II CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice D'Ante Smith OT NIR - Personal Questionable

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Taylor RB Thumb Out Braden Smith OT Knee Out Tyquan Lewis DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice E.J. Speed LB Knee Out Julius Brents CB Quad Out Ameer Speed CB Hip Questionable

Bengals vs. Colts Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV Info: CBS

Bengals Season Insights

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (388.2 yards allowed per game), the Bengals have put up better results on offense, ranking 22nd in the NFL by averaging 308.3 yards per game.

The Bengals are putting up 20.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 22nd, surrendering 22.8 points per contest.

The Bengals are compiling 225.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 17th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 27th, allowing 254.3 passing yards per contest.

While Cincinnati's run defense ranks 27th with 133.9 rushing yards allowed per game, the offense has been worse, ranking worst (82.5 rushing yards per game).

With 19 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against 10 turnovers committed (first in NFL), the Bengals' +9 turnover margin is the third-best in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-125), Colts (+105)

Bengals (-125), Colts (+105) Total: 44 points

