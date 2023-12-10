The Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) host a streaking Indianapolis Colts (7-5) team on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Colts have won four games in a row.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bengals Insights

The Bengals score 4.2 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Colts allow (24.7).

The Bengals average 47 fewer yards per game (308.3), than the Colts allow per matchup (355.3).

This season, Cincinnati runs for 50.8 fewer yards per game (82.5) than Indianapolis allows per outing (133.3).

This year, the Bengals have 10 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).

Bengals Home Performance

The Bengals' average points scored (20.2) and allowed (20) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 20.5 and 22.8, respectively.

The Bengals' average yards gained at home (300.7) is lower than their overall average (308.3). But their average yards allowed at home (395.5) is higher than overall (388.2).

Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (246.7) and conceded (271.3) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 225.8 and 254.3, respectively.

The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (54) and conceded (124.2) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 82.5 and 133.9, respectively.

At home, the Bengals convert 41.5% of third downs and allow 43% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (36.6%), and less than they allow (43.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/16/2023 at Baltimore L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh L 16-10 CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville W 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/16/2023 Minnesota - NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh - NBC 12/31/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.