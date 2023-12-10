Chase Brown was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Trying to find Brown's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Chase Brown and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brown has season stats that include 67 rushing yards on 11 carries (6.1 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on three targets for seven yards.

Keep an eye on Brown's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chase Brown Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other running back is on the injury list for the Bengals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Brown 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 11 67 0 6.1 3 3 7 0

Brown Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Ravens 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Titans 0 0 0 1 -3 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 6 Seahawks 1 4 0 1 8 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 9 61 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.