The Nashville Predators, Colton Sissons included, will play the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Sissons in that upcoming Predators-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Colton Sissons vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

Sissons has averaged 16:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In six of 27 games this year, Sissons has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 27 games this season, Sissons has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Sissons has an assist in six of 27 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Sissons' implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Sissons having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 2 13 Points 1 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

