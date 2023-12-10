Colts vs. Bengals Player Props & Odds – Week 14
Ja'Marr Chase will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into their battle versus the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Most of the key contributors for the Bengals and the Colts will have player props available for this contest.
Zack Moss Touchdown Odds
- Moss Odds to Score First TD: +450
- Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +390
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160
More Colts Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gardner Minshew
|230.5 (-113)
|2.5 (-106)
|-
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|-
|-
|73.5 (-113)
|Zack Moss
|-
|75.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Kylen Granson
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|Alec Pierce
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Josh Downs
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Jake Browning
|227.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|Tanner Hudson
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Joe Mixon
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
