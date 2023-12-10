The Indianapolis Colts' (7-5) injury report heading into their game against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) currently includes six players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 10 from Paycor Stadium.

The Colts are coming off of a 31-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Bengals enter the matchup after winning 34-31 over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their last game on December 4.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Taylor RB Thumb Out Braden Smith OT Knee Out Tyquan Lewis DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice E.J. Speed LB Knee Out Julius Brents CB Quad Out Ameer Speed CB Hip Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonah Williams OT Back Limited Participation In Practice Akeem Davis-Gaither LB NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Reader DT Back Questionable Sam Hubbard DE NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Boyd WR Ankle Questionable B.J. Hill DT NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Chase Brown RB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice DJ Turner II CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice D'Ante Smith OT NIR - Personal Questionable

Colts vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV Info: CBS

Colts Season Insights

With 342.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts rank 14th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 25th, giving up 355.3 total yards per game.

The Colts are accumulating 25 points per game on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24.7 points per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

The Colts are generating 226.7 passing yards per game on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 222.1 passing yards per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.

Indianapolis ranks 12th in the NFL with 115.8 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 26th with 133.3 rushing yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

The Colts have a +2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 13th in the NFL.

Colts vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-125), Colts (+105)

Bengals (-125), Colts (+105) Total: 44 points

