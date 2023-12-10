How to Watch Colts vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) enter a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium on a four-game winning streak.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Colts Insights
- This season the Colts score just 2.2 more points per game (25) than the Bengals surrender (22.8).
- The Colts rack up 342.5 yards per game, 45.7 fewer yards than the 388.2 the Bengals give up.
- This year Indianapolis runs for 18.1 fewer yards per game (115.8) than Cincinnati allows (133.9).
- The Colts have 18 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 19 takeaways.
Colts Away Performance
- The Colts' average points scored (23.5) and allowed (20.5) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 25 and 24.7, respectively.
- The Colts rack up 308.5 yards per game in road games (34 less than their overall average), and give up 330.3 away from home (25 less than overall).
- Indianapolis racks up 223.2 passing yards per game in road games (3.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 196.2 on the road (25.9 less than overall).
- The Colts' average yards rushing in away games (85.3) is lower than their overall average (115.8). But their average yards conceded on the road (134.2) is higher than overall (133.3).
- The Colts' offensive third-down percentage away from home (35.2%) is lower than their overall average (36.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (39.6%) is higher than overall (38.1%).
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at New England
|W 10-6
|NFL Network
|11/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 27-20
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Tennessee
|W 31-28
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
