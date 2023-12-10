On Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts (7-5) are favored by 1 point as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6). A point total of 43 has been set for this matchup.

The betting trends and insights for the Colts can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Bengals. The betting trends and insights for the Bengals can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Colts.

Colts vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-1) 43 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-1.5) 42.5 -112 -104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Colts vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Indianapolis has gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Colts have an ATS record of 4-0 as 1-point favorites or more.

Indianapolis games have gone over the point total on eight of 12 occasions (66.7%).

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-6-1 this year.

The Bengals have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 12 Cincinnati games so far this year, six have hit the over.

