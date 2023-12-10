The Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) host a streaking Indianapolis Colts (7-5) team on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Colts have won four games in a row.

Bengals and Colts recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Colts vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2 44 -125 +105

Colts vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

Colts games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44 points in eight of 12 outings.

Indianapolis has a 43.3-point average over/under in their contests this season, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Colts have covered the spread eight times this year (8-4-0).

The Colts have been underdogs in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

Indianapolis has entered six games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

Cincinnati Bengals

The average point total in Cincinnati's contests this year is 44.5, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have covered the spread five times over 12 games with a set spread.

The Bengals have won 57.1% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-3).

Cincinnati has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Bengals vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 20.5 21 22.8 22 44.5 6 12 Colts 25 8 24.7 27 43.3 8 12

Colts vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Colts

In its past three contests, Indianapolis has covered the spread each time, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three games, the Colts have gone over the total twice.

The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-27 total points, -2.3 per game), while the Colts have scored just four more points than their opponents (0.3 per game).

Bengals

Cincinnati has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

In its past three games, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

The Bengals have been outscored by 27 points this season (2.3 points per game), while the Colts have put up only four more points than their opponents (0.3 per game).

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.5 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 23.0 22.7 ATS Record 8-4-0 3-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 5-1-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-4 1-1

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.8 44.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 23.8 24.2 ATS Record 5-6-1 2-3-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

