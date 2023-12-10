The Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Colonels average 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (74.7).

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.

Tennessee has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.

The 76.7 points per game the Volunteers average are 14 more points than the Colonels give up (62.7).

When Tennessee scores more than 62.7 points, it is 4-2.

Eastern Kentucky has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.

This year the Volunteers are shooting 42% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels give up.

The Colonels' 44.3 shooting percentage from the field is four higher than the Volunteers have given up.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Alice Recanati: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

11.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Antwainette Walker: 24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33)

24.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 44.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (13-for-33) Brie Crittendon: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule