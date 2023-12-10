When Isaiah McKenzie takes the field for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

McKenzie has recorded 82 yards receiving (6.8 per game), hauling in 11 balls on 14 targets.

Having played nine games this year, McKenzie has not had a TD reception.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Rams 3 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 0 0 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 2 2 23 0 Week 7 Browns 0 0 0 Week 9 @Panthers 3 2 12 0 Week 10 @Patriots 4 4 31 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0 0 0

