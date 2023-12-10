Ja'Marr Chase against the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Kenny Moore II is a matchup to watch in Week 14, when the Bengals play the Colts at Paycor Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bengals vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 147.4 12.3 6 30 10.71

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Kenny Moore II Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 86 receptions for 1,063 yards (88.6 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

In terms of the passing game, Cincinnati is No. 17 in the NFL, at 225.8 yards per game (2,710 total passing yards).

The Bengals are 21st in the league in scoring offense, at 20.5 points per game.

Cincinnati is throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 37.1 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Bengals pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 55 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (60.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Kenny Moore II & the Colts' Defense

Kenny Moore II has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 78 tackles, seven TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis has allowed 2,665 passing yards this season, ranking 15th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranks fourth in the NFL with 13.

This year, the Colts have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 27th in the NFL by giving up 24.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in the NFL with 355.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Indianapolis has allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Colts have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Kenny Moore II Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Kenny Moore II Rec. Targets 124 61 Def. Targets Receptions 86 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.4 44 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1063 78 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 88.6 6.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 506 7 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.