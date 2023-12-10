In the Week 14 game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Josh Downs hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +187 (Bet $10 to win $18.70 if he scores a TD)

Downs has chipped in with 51 grabs for 580 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted 78 times.

In two of 12 games this season, Downs has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Josh Downs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 10 @Patriots 3 2 40 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13 5 43 0 Week 13 @Titans 5 3 14 0

