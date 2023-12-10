The Louisville Cardinals (8-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Kentucky Wildcats (4-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 62.9 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 57.7 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Kentucky is 4-1 when it scores more than 57.7 points.

Louisville has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.9 points.

The 79.6 points per game the Cardinals average are eight more points than the Wildcats allow (71.6).

When Louisville puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.

Kentucky has a 3-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.

The Cardinals are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (45.8%).

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 10 REB, 61.2 FG%

15.9 PTS, 10 REB, 61.2 FG% Eniya Russell: 10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

5.7 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maddie Scherr: 14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Saniah Tyler: 8.7 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Schedule