Kylen Granson will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Granson has hauled in 20 passes on 34 targets for 247 yards and one score, averaging 24.7 yards per game this year.

Granson vs. the Bengals

Granson vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

Granson will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bengals give up 254.3 passing yards per contest.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 13th in the league with 15 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Kylen Granson Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Granson Receiving Insights

Granson, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of 10 games this season.

Granson has 8.0% of his team's target share (34 targets on 423 passing attempts).

He has averaged 7.3 yards per target (247 yards on 34 targets).

In one of 10 games this year, Granson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (3.4% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

Granson has been targeted four times in the red zone (8.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Granson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

