Luke Evangelista will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens play at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Prop bets for Evangelista in that upcoming Predators-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Luke Evangelista vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

Evangelista has averaged 13:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In three of 26 games this season, Evangelista has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Evangelista has a point in 10 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Evangelista has an assist in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Evangelista's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Evangelista has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-21) ranks 29th in the NHL.

