At Paycor Stadium in Week 14, the Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. will be lined up against the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense and Logan Wilson. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Colts vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 114.9 9.6 17 64 9.85

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Logan Wilson Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr.'s 889 receiving yards (74.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 87 receptions on 127 targets with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Indianapolis is midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 16th in the NFL with 2,720 (226.7 per game).

The Colts' offense has been clicking this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 25.0 points per contest. In terms of yards, the team ranks 15th with 4,110 total yards (342.5 per game).

Indianapolis, which is averaging 35.3 pass attempts per game, ranks 12th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Colts have made 49 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 15th in the league. They throw the ball 40.5% of the time in the red zone.

Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense

Logan Wilson leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 97 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Cincinnati is giving up 254.3 yards per game (3,051 total) in the air, which is the sixth-most in the league.

The Bengals are conceding 22.8 points per game, 22nd in the NFL.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Logan Wilson Rec. Targets 127 45 Def. Targets Receptions 87 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.2 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 889 97 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 74.1 8.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 396 4.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

