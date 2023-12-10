Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has a good matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL, 254.3 per game.

Pittman's 87 receptions have yielded a team-high 889 yards (74.1 per game) and four TDs so far this season. He has been targeted on 127 occasions.

Pittman vs. the Bengals

Pittman vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The Bengals allow 254.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 13th in the NFL with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-115)

Pittman Receiving Insights

Pittman, in nine of 12 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pittman has 30.0% of his team's target share (127 targets on 423 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.0 yards per target (85th in NFL play), picking up 889 yards on 127 passes thrown his way.

Pittman has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 13.8% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 19 red zone targets, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 38.8% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 TAR / 11 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 10 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 8 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

