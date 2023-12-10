Which basketball team sits on top of the OVC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

OVC Power Rankings

1. Western Illinois

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-3
  • Overall Rank: 188th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
  • Last Game: L 68-60 vs UMKC

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cornell (IA)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2. Morehead State

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-7
  • Overall Rank: 206th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
  • Last Game: L 74-48 vs Louisville

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3. UT Martin

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 252nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
  • Last Game: W 69-41 vs Freed-Hardeman

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Dakota
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4. Little Rock

  • Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 253rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 58-45 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Murray State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

5. SIU-Edwardsville

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 270th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
  • Last Game: L 77-53 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Xavier
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. Tennessee Tech

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 272nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
  • Last Game: W 104-43 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Eastern Illinois

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 12-19
  • Overall Rank: 280th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
  • Last Game: L 81-67 vs Wright State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Milwaukee
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Southern Indiana

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 11-15
  • Overall Rank: 296th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
  • Last Game: W 72-51 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cincinnati
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9. Southeast Missouri State

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-23
  • Overall Rank: 321st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
  • Last Game: L 65-57 vs Indiana State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Tennessee State

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-24
  • Overall Rank: 333rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
  • Last Game: L 55-49 vs Akron

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

11. Lindenwood (MO)

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-24
  • Overall Rank: 334th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
  • Last Game: W 99-54 vs Harris-Stowe

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Evansville
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

