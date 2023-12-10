Predators vs. Canadiens December 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Pay attention to Filip Forsberg and Nicholas Suzuki in particular on Sunday, when the Nashville Predators face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Predators vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-165)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Nashville, Forsberg has 30 points in 27 games (14 goals, 16 assists).
- Ryan O'Reilly is another important player for Nashville, with 22 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists.
- Roman Josi has 20 points for Nashville, via six goals and 14 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen (3-3-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .904% save percentage ranks 31st in the NHL.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Suzuki's eight goals and 14 assists in 27 games give him 22 points on the season.
- Cole Caufield is a key contributor for Montreal, with 20 total points this season. In 27 contests, he has netted seven goals and provided 13 assists.
- This season, Montreal's Michael Matheson has 19 points, courtesy of five goals (fifth on team) and 14 assists (first).
- In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 3-3-0 this season, amassing 193 saves and giving up 21 goals (3.4 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|17th
|3.11
|Goals Scored
|2.67
|27th
|14th
|3.15
|Goals Allowed
|3.44
|26th
|15th
|30.6
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|17th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|34.7
|30th
|16th
|20.59%
|Power Play %
|17.53%
|24th
|26th
|75.29%
|Penalty Kill %
|74%
|30th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.