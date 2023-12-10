Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tanner Hudson will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 222.1 per game.

Hudson has 228 yards on 26 catches. He has been targeted 31 times, and averages 32.6 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hudson and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hudson vs. the Colts

Hudson vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed five opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

12 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Colts surrender 222.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts' defense ranks fourth in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Watch Bengals vs Colts on Fubo!

Tanner Hudson Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hudson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hudson Receiving Insights

Hudson has 7.0% of his team's target share (31 targets on 445 passing attempts).

He has 228 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 71st in NFL play with 7.4 yards per target.

Having played seven games this year, Hudson has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hudson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 6 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.