When Tee Higgins hits the gridiron for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 14 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Tee Higgins score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +187 (Bet $10 to win $18.70 if he scores a TD)

Higgins has caught 30 passes on 54 targets for 364 yards and two scores, averaging 45.5 yards per game.

Higgins has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of eight). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Tee Higgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 8 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 12 8 89 2 Week 3 Rams 8 2 21 0 Week 4 @Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 6 Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @49ers 6 5 69 0 Week 9 Bills 9 8 110 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 3 3 36 0

