Tyler Boyd was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Looking for Boyd's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Boyd has been targeted 79 times and has 55 catches for 499 yards (9.1 per reception) and two TDs, plus two carries for 11 yards.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Bengals.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Boyd 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 79 55 499 204 2 9.1

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0

