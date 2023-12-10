When the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Will Mallory hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Will Mallory score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Mallory has eight catches on 15 targets for 95 yards, with an average of 13.6 yards per game.

Mallory does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Will Mallory Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Texans 2 2 49 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Patriots 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 3 2 29 0 Week 13 @Titans 4 2 4 0

