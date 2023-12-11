Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you reside in Franklin County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Nelson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
