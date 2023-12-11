Myles Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammates will match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 7, Turner posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 128-119 win versus the Bucks.

In this piece we'll examine Turner's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.6 16.2 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 8.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 25.9 25.5 PR -- 24.5 24.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Myles Turner Insights vs. the Pistons

Turner is responsible for attempting 12.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.1 per game.

Turner is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Turner's Pacers average 107.4 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 102.8 possessions per contest.

The Pistons give up 118.2 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.5 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 25.2 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 11 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Myles Turner vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 27 23 10 2 1 5 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.