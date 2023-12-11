Ahead of a matchup with the Detroit Pistons (2-20), the Indiana Pacers (12-8) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pacers enter this game after a 123-109 loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andrew Nembhard SG Questionable Knee 6.9 1.8 4.3 Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10 5.5 0.9

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Jalen Duren: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDETX and BSIN

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -6.5 246.5

