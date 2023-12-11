Tyrese Haliburton and Ausar Thompson are two players to watch on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Indiana Pacers (12-8) match up with the Detroit Pistons (2-20) at Little Caesars Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDETX, BSIN

BSDETX, BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton is putting up 26.9 points, 11.9 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Myles Turner posts 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 12.7 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Buddy Hield is averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 boards per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is posting 13.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Watch Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 27.1 4.0 10.7 0.9 0.6 4.4 Myles Turner 16.2 8.1 1.2 0.8 2.4 0.9 Obi Toppin 16.5 3.3 2.2 0.4 1.0 1.8 Bruce Brown 14.1 4.2 2.8 1.4 0.1 1.0 Buddy Hield 13.5 3.1 2.3 1.1 0.5 2.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.