Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Powell County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Powell County, Kentucky, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Powell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckhorn High School at Powell County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Stanton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.