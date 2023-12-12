Calloway County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calloway County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calloway County High School at Webster County High School

Game Time: 7:30 AM CT on December 12

7:30 AM CT on December 12 Location: Dixon, KY

Dixon, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall County High School at Murray High School