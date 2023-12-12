Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Campbell County, Kentucky today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dayton High School at Robertson County High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Mt. Olivet, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.