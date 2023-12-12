Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Harrison County, Kentucky today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Harrison County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrison County High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
