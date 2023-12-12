Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walden School at Kentucky Country Day School

Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 11

Location: Louisville, KY

Conference: District 28

How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern High School at North Bullitt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Conference: District 23

How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairdale High School at Doss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Louisville, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Seneca High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Louisville, KY

Conference: District 27

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Xavier High School at Louisville Collegiate School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Louisville, KY

Conference: District 26

How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Cross High School at Beth Haven Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Louisville, KY

Conference: District 21

How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Highlands Latin School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Louisville, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Moore Traditional High School at Evangel Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Louisville, KY

Conference: District 23

How to Stream: Watch Here

Iroquois High School at Bullitt Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Shepherdsville, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School at Henry Clay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

Location: Lexington, KY

How to Stream: Watch Here

Spencer County High School at Western High School