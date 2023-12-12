Can we count on Kiefer Sherwood finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

  • Sherwood has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:42 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 3 1 2 10:25 Away W 8-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

