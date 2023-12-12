Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 12?
Will Michael McCarron light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
McCarron stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, McCarron has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- McCarron has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|2
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Home
|W 4-2
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
