Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Muhlenberg County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Menifee County High School at Rowan County Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Morehead, KY
  • Conference: District 61
  How to Stream: Watch Here

