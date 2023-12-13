Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 131-123 win over the Pistons, Nesmith totaled 13 points.

With prop bets available for Nesmith, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.4 10.2 Rebounds -- 3.1 2.5 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 15.5 13.8 PR -- 14.5 12.7 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Nesmith has made 4.2 shots per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 10.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 24th in possessions per game with 107.4. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have allowed 119.2 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Bucks are ranked 21st in the NBA, conceding 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the league, allowing 26.5 assists per contest.

Giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 27 6 1 1 1 1 0 11/9/2023 16 6 1 0 2 0 0

